Jeffrey Lord Blames Ariana Grande For Manchester Attack | HuffPost

Professional troll Jeffrey Lord proved that he’ll stop at no lengths to defend Donald Trump, blaming Ariana Grande for the Manchester attack while attempting to explain the president’s recent digs at London’s mayor.

After Trump mocked London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s response to Saturday’s deadly terror attack as “pathetic,” Lord told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that Khan was partly to blame for “not taking care of the terrorism.” Cooper then asked Lord, “what if [Trump] had tweeted against Ariana Grande for not providing enough security at her venue? Would that be fair too?”