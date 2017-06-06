Newsvine

Jeffrey Lord Blames Ariana Grande For Manchester Attack | HuffPost

Professional troll Jeffrey Lord proved that he’ll stop at no lengths to defend Donald Trumpblaming Ariana Grande for the Manchester attack while attempting to explain the president’s recent digs at London’s mayor.

After Trump mocked London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s response to Saturday’s deadly terror attack as “pathetic,” Lord told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that Khan was partly to blame for “not taking care of the terrorism.” Cooper then asked Lord, “what if [Trump] had tweeted against Ariana Grande for not providing enough security at her venue? Would that be fair too?”

“Sure,” Lord responded. “What you’re trying to illustrate is there is a serious problem here and we have collectively in this world not taken this serious enough and people are getting killed.”

