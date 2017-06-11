Newsvine

Puerto Ricans Vote Overwhelmingly For U.S. Statehood | HuffPost

An official count of votes for Puerto Rico’s plebiscite on Sunday showed overwhelming support for U.S. statehood, although adding another star to the U.S. flag would likely face an uphill battle in Congress.

A government website for the status referendum, Puerto Rico’s fifth since 1967, showed 97 percent of roughly 485,000 votes counted so far in favor of becoming the 51st U.S. state.

Votes were still being counted and the expected outcome is unlikely to change Puerto Rico’s label as a U.S. territory, a move that would require an act of the U.S. Congress.

