Here Are The Most Outrageously Offensive And False Things Alex Jones Has Said | HuffPost

Far-right radio show host and Infowars founder Alex Jones advocates a range of preposterous and deplorable conspiracy theories. He doesn’t usually get airtime in the mainstream media.

But NBC News’ Megyn Kelly sat down with him and over the weekend she teased a portion of their conversation, set to be aired next Sunday. She explained the interview as an attempt to “shine a light” on a man whom President Donald Trump has praised but many others know little about.