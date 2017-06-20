Boy Dies In Daycare Run By GOP Rep Fighting Child Care Regulations in His State

Arkansas State Congressman Dan Sullivan has spent his political career fighting the state regulations on day care facilities, and a five-year-old child died because the day care he runs didn’t follow existing policies.

Christopher Gardner, a five-year-old boy, died after being left for eight hours in a transport van where the heat index broke 100. Four employees were charged with manslaughter after they admitted to not following a regulated protocol to turn off an alarm in the back of the vehicle meant to prevent such a tragedy.