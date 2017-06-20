Newsvine

Boy Dies In Daycare Run By GOP Rep Fighting Child Care Regulations in His State

Seeded by douglasq
Seeded on Tue Jun 20, 2017 2:34 PM
Arkansas State Congressman Dan Sullivan has spent his political career fighting the state regulations on day care facilities, and a five-year-old child died because the day care he runs didn’t follow existing policies.

Christopher Gardner, a five-year-old boy, died after being left for eight hours in a transport van where the heat index broke 100. Four employees were charged with manslaughter after they admitted to not following a regulated protocol to turn off an alarm in the back of the vehicle meant to prevent such a tragedy.

