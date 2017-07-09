Lawmakers Note Absurdity Of Trump, Putin Working Together On Cybersecurity

After President Donald Trump on Sunday said he discussed “forming an impenetrable Cyber Security unit” with Russian President Vladimir Putin, lawmakers of both political parties wasted little time trashing the proposal, given Russia’s cyberattacks against the U.S. during last year’s election.

When asked for his response on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) chuckled.

“It’s not the dumbest idea I’ve ever heard, but it’s pretty close,” he said of the cybersecurity proposal.

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) similarly scoffed at the suggestion.

“I am sure that Vladimir Putin could be of enormous assistance in that effort ― since he’s doing the hacking,” he said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said that Trump and Putin collaborating on cybersecurity would be like working with Syrian President Bashar Assad on reducing the use of chemical weapons. Assad has ordered deadly chemical attacks against civilians as part of his country’s civil war.