What We Know About Rinat Akhmetshin, The Lobbyist Who Met With Donald Trump Jr. | HuffPost

Akhmetshin was the subject of a letter that Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, sent to Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly in April as part of an investigation into potential violations committed by the lobbyist under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

Court papers from lawyers for International Mineral Resources, a Russian mining company that alleged Akhmetshin had orchestrated a cyberattack against them to tarnish their public image, described the lobbyist in November 2015 as “a former Soviet military counterintelligence officer.”