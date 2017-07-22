Anthony Scaramucci Tries to Quote Mark Twain, Fails, and Twitter Lets Him Have It.

Twitter is relentless.

Only hours into the appointment of Anthony Scaramucci to the position of White House communications director, internet users were digging into his past. People resurfaced some of Scaramucci’s old tweets and took particular liking to one funny mishap. The new director posted a tweet attributing a quote to author Mark Twain that is a little hard to believe.

“Dance like no one is watching,” Scaramucci tweeted back in 2012. “Sing like no one is listening. Love like you’ve never been hurt and live like its heaven on earth. Mark Twain.”